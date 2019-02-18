John Torode wife: Inside the Masterchef judge's relationship with Lisa Faulkner from meeting to proposing

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner met in 2010 when the actress won Celebrity Masterchef. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

John Torode proposed to partner Lisa Faulkner last year, but what do we know about the couple’s relationship?

John Torode is best known for his judging role on Masterchef, alongside other ventures that come with being a celebrity chef including This Morning appearances and book releases.

John, 53, has been in a relationship with Lisa Faulkner since 2012 after they met in 2010.

Last Christmas, Gregg Wallace’s co-star proposed to Lisa on Christmas Day.

From meeting to wedding plans, here’s everything we know about the couple’s romance:

When did John and Lisa meet?

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner are now both celebrity chefs. Picture: Instagram/LisaFaulknerCooks

Lisa, famous for her roles in EastEnders, Brookside and Holby City, met John in 2010.

Lisa was a competitor on Celebrity Masterchef and ended up winning the show.

When did John and Lisa go public?

Lisa divorced husband Chris Coghill in April 2012 after seven years of marriage.

Lisa and John went public with their romance in October 2012.

John was also previously married, however split from Jessica in 2011.

Proposal and wedding plans

John Torode proposed to Lisa on Christmas Day in 2018. Picture: Instagram/LisaFaulknerCooks

In the new year, Lisa revealed on Instagram John had proposed on Christmas Day.

Sharing a picture of her stunning engagement ring, Lisa wrote: “My gorgeous John completely surprised me on Christmas Day and asked me to marry him!

“After waiting to tell our family when we got home we then had a few days just grinning at each other! I’m so very happy to share our lovely news with you.

She added: “Happy 2019 it’s going to be quite a year and I’m going to embrace every minute of it. All you need is love. Love is all you need.”