John Travolta breaks down in tears during Oscars tribute to Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta has opened up about his good friend Olivia Newton-John. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

John Travolta shared a tribute to his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John at the Oscars.

John Travolta paid an emotional tribute to his good friend and Grease costar, Olivia Newton-John at the Oscars on Sunday night.

The actor presented the new Memoriam segment at the Oscars during the ceremony, which honours some of Hollywood's greatest stars who passed away over the last year.

He then held back tears as he gave a nod to Olivia, who died of breast cancer in August 2022.

“They've touched our hearts, they've made us smile, and became dear friends. Who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to,” he said, tributing the song Olivia sung in iconic musical Grease back in 1978.

John Travolta was choked up at the Oscars. Picture: Getty Images

As he continued to get choked up, John welcomed Lenny Kravitz to the stage and he performed his 2004 hit Calling All Angels on the piano.

In the background, pictures could be seen of stars such as Ray Liotta, Angelo Badalamenti, Jean-Luc Goddard, Irene Cara and Julie Reichert.

Taking to Twitter, fans praised John for his bravery after his wife, Kelly Preston also passed away from breast cancer in 2020, and his friend Kirstie Alley died from colon cancer in December.

One person said: “Poor #JohnTravolta! He has recently lost 3 of the loves of his life!: his wife #KellyPreston #OliviaNewtonJohn & #KirstieAlley That’s a lot for anyone!”

This comes after John was the first person to send a loving tribute to Olivia after she passed away at the age of 73.

She had already beaten breast cancer twice, but was diagnosed for a third time in 2017.

The actress died at her home in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends, with her husband John Easterling sharing the news on social media.

A statement read at the time: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John were friends for decades. Picture: Alamy

“We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

John said in an Instagram post at the time: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again.

“Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”