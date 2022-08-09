John Travolta pays heartbreaking tribute to Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta has paid tribute to his dear friend following her death. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

Olivia Newton-John passed away this week at the age of 73-years-old.

John Travolta, 68, has paid tribute to his Grease co-star and beloved friend Olivia Newton-John following her death.

The actor played Danny Zuko alongside Olivia as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 movie-musical classic.

Now, John Travolta has broken his silence on the tragic death of Olivia in an emotional statement when he calls himself "your Danny".

Sharing a picture of the singer and actress on his social media, John wrote: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much."

He continues: "We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Other celebrities across the world have been paying tribute to the iconic actress, including Kylie Minogue.

Posting a picture of herself with Olivia, Kylie wrote: "Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will.

"She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones."

My great friend Olivia Newton John has passed away. She was the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication.

Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my ‘Da ya think I’m Sexy‘ era.

RIP Olivia

Sir Rod pic.twitter.com/Suleq8JSkX — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) August 8, 2022

Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline) She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER pic.twitter.com/3nE8PVDFLy — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) August 8, 2022

Sad to hear of Olivia Newton-John’s passing. She was a beautiful artist and a brave warrior as she battled breast cancer with grace. Rest In Peace, Olivia. pic.twitter.com/Tr2PCD5Tnp — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 9, 2022

Rod Stewart also posted a tribute online, posting: "My great friend Olivia Newton John has passed away. She was the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication.

"Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my ‘Da ya think I’m Sexy‘ era. RIP Olivia."

Olivia Newton-John rose to fame for her portrayal of good-girl Sandy in Grease. Picture: Alamy

Olivia Newton-John's death was announced on Monday evening by her husband, John Easterling.

In a statement posted online, he wrote: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

"We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time."

The film producer, who married Olivia in 2008, added: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”