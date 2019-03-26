Johnny Vegas weight loss: What does the Benidorm star look like now?

Johnny Vegas has dropped a huge three stone. Picture: Twitter/Johnny Vegas

By Alice Dear

Johnny Vegas looks amazing after shedding a huge three stone.

Johnny Vegas was always known for his larger frame, but the comedian and actor has recently slimmed down.

In July 2018, Johnny revealed his new figure after losing a huge amount of weight.

But how did the star do it and what does he look like now?

How did Johnny Vegas lose weight and how much did he lose?

Johnny revealed he had dropped a huge three stone in 2018.

Talking to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning, Johnny said of his diet: “It took 15 months of walking past bread and cheese and everything I love.”

He also said: "The big thing is my smoking that I want to stop, but the last time I stopped I piled weight on. So I need to get light enough to exercise."

Johnny Vegas has always been known for his fuller frame. Picture: Getty

In a Twitter post, the comedian also revealed he’d traded in bacon baps for healthier alternatives such as scrambled eggs and avocado.

Johnny revealed it was following his father's death in 2017 from cancer that he felt inspired to lose weight.

What does Johnny Vegas look like now?

Johnny traded his old lifestyle for healthy living. Picture: Twitter/ Johnny Vegas

Since slimming down, Johnny has been happy to show off his new figure.

Fans have shown their admiration and support for the star.