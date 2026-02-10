Josie Gibson shows off incredible five-stone weight loss after revealing health condition

Josie has lost an impressive five stone in recent months. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

TV star Josie Gibson, 41, admitted she has been 'constantly fighting her genetics' in a battle to shed the pounds.

Josie Gibson has revealed her incredible weight loss in a stunning new snap after opening up about her incurable health condition.

The ITV star, 41, recently explained she had been diagnosed with lipoedema – an abnormal build-up of fat, mainly presenting in the legs – and has spent years 'fighting her genetics' due to the disease.

In recent months, she has shed an impressive five stone and proudly shared her progress on Monday by posting a striking photo of her slimmed-down figure on Instagram.

Posing in slim dark jeans, a tight beige top and a green houndstooth coat, the telly favourite wowed her fans with her slender new look.

The ITV presenter shared a stunning new photo on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@josiegibson85

Followers were quick to comment on Josie's pretty picture, showering her with compliments and praising her appearance.

"You look amazing and your eyes are the most beautiful colour," gushed one Instagram user.

"Always look gorgeous Josie! Love ya!!," wrote another.

A third agreed, commenting: "Omg you look amazing ❤️," while a fourth added: "Always my amazing queen in many ways, hope you’re having a great Monday."

Alongside the image, Josie, who previously dropped from a size 20 to a size 8, wrote: "I would like to apologise to anyone I haven’t got back too, just know that I will.

"I’ve been working on something really special and the schedule has been so full on but my god its going to be so worth it.

"Loving this new project and I cant wait to share the news soon."

The mum-of-one has recently shed five stone. Picture: Alamy

Josie's fresh health kick comes after the former Big Brother housemate opened up about her ongoing condition, which mostly affects women and has no cure.

Lipoedema can cause pain, tenderness and heaviness in the affected limbs, the NHS states, and can make the areas including the bottom, thighs, lower legs and sometimes arms look out of proportion.

When she first decided to speak about the issue, the Bristol-born presenter shared a clip of herself enduring a gruelling gym session in the hope she would "inspire someone out there".

Next to the clip, the mum-of-one, who shares seven-year-old son Reggie James with ex-partner Terry Bond, wrote: "I was diagnosed with lipoedema last year which I always knew anyway.

"So the fight is real as my body retains fat unlike a normal body should.

"I have not shared because I thought it looked pretty obvious anyway."

She said she's been 'fighting her genetics' her whole life. Picture: Alamy

She continued: "I have been working out more and here is a circuit I completed at the @anantaramaikhao gym.. I would love to build a gym like this."

Josie added: "Hope this inspires someone out there… not that I think I’m an inspiration…

"I’m just one of those who is constantly fighting my genetics."