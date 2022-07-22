Josie Gibson's son Reggie rushed to hospital after arm injury

Josie's son had surgery after injuring his arm on a trampoline. Picture: Instagram/Josie Gibson

This Morning's Josie Gibson has shared that her three-year-old son was taken to hospital after injuring himself on a trampoline.

Josie Gibon's son Reggie has been rushed to A&E after sustaining an injury on a trampoline ladder.

The This Morning presenter, 37, shared an X-ray of three-year-old Reggie's arm and thanked staff for 'putting him back together again'.

She revealed that Reggie had needed surgery on his arm.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote: "Thank you to the theatre at the @ruhbath. You've put my little prince back together again.

Josie Gibon's son Reggie injured his arm in a trampoline accident. Picture: Instagram/Josie Gibson

"Reg has a new terminator arm. A victim of a trampoline ladder."

In a second post, she shared a photo of Reggie Photoshopped as Iron Man, writing: "Reggie-James is Iron Man.

"Thank you to my @thismorning family for making this. LOL."

Josie opened up about being a single mum to her son in an interview with the Mirror earlier this year.

She shared a photo of his X-ray to Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Josie Gibson

She wrote: "My weekend starts with cuddles with my son Reggie.

"If I’ve got energy after working I’ll cook a meal, but we love going to David Lloyd for some food – it’s walking distance from our house. Then we’ll lie on the sofa, watch a film and snuggle."