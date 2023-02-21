Jude Law 'becomes dad for seventh time' aged 50

21 February 2023, 14:47

Jude Law 'becomes dad for seventh time' aged 50
Jude Law 'becomes dad for seventh time' aged 50. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Jude Law has reportedly welcomed a second child with his wife Phillipa Coan.

Jude Law, 50, has reportedly become a dad for the seventh time after he was pictured at Heathrow Airport with a newborn baby.

The pictures show Jude with his wife, Phillipa Coan, and two children being pushed in buggies, one of which is their first child together.

This is the actor's seventh child, with his eldest being 27-years-old now.

Jude and his wife wed in 2019 and later announced the birth of their first child together, but have not shared any details since then.

Jude Law has become a dad for the seventh time, according to reports
Jude Law has become a dad for the seventh time, according to reports. Picture: Getty

While this baby will be Jude's second with Phillipa, the star also has five children with three other women.

Jude was married to Sadie Frost from 1997 to 2003, in which time they welcomed three children; two boys and a girl.

Rafferty, 27, is the eldest, followed by Iris who is 22 and Rudy who is 20-years-old.

Jude Law's eldest children; Rudy, Iris and Rafferty Law
Jude Law's eldest children; Rudy, Iris and Rafferty Law. Picture: Getty

Iris is a fashion model and actress, Rafferty is an actor and producer and Rudy is also an actor.

The Holiday actor was then engaged to Sienna Millar between 2004 and 2006 before he met Samantha Burke.

Jude and Samantha have one child together, 13-year-old Sophia.

The actor then met Catherine Harding who he has a daughter with, Ada, now seven-years-old.

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Alison Hammond apparently made Ant and Dec's prank very difficult

Alison Hammond 'ruins' Ant and Dec prank as she refuses to take part

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

Lifestyle

A mum has divided opinion after saying her daughter is too old to cuddle

Mum sparks debate after telling 11-year-old daughter she’s ‘too old to cuddle’

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out hit by 1,500 complaints over 'animal cruelty'

Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out hit by 1,500 complaints over 'animal cruelty'

A woman has been praised for how she reacted to a mum on the train

Woman praised after she refused to give up train seat for mum and three children

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a striped top from Reserved

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her striped top from Reserved

EastEnders fans 'work out' who dies in Christmas 2023 after spotting major clues

EastEnders fans 'work out' Dean Wicks is killed in Christmas 2023 episode

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond is reportedly engaged

Alison Hammond 'engaged to secret boyfriend' after two years together

Gary Lucy is a father to four children

Inside Gary Lucy's life away from acting with four children

Stacey Solomon says she 'loves' that she still has her baby bump

Stacey Solomon says she 'loves' her post-baby bump as she's praised by fans

Jeremy Clarkson's restaurant will be closed for good

Jeremy Clarkson gives in to council's decision to close his restaurant

Snow could reach the UK today

UK weather: Snow to batter Britain as blizzard brings up to six inches

Lifestyle

Scarlett Moffatt her boyfriend Scott Dobinson

Scarlett Moffatt pregnant: Who is the Gogglebox star's boyfriend Scott Dobinson?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral midi dress from LK Bennett
The Masked Singer has also revealed two stars

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies