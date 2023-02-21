Jude Law 'becomes dad for seventh time' aged 50

Jude Law 'becomes dad for seventh time' aged 50. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Jude Law has reportedly welcomed a second child with his wife Phillipa Coan.

Jude Law, 50, has reportedly become a dad for the seventh time after he was pictured at Heathrow Airport with a newborn baby.

The pictures show Jude with his wife, Phillipa Coan, and two children being pushed in buggies, one of which is their first child together.

This is the actor's seventh child, with his eldest being 27-years-old now.

Jude and his wife wed in 2019 and later announced the birth of their first child together, but have not shared any details since then.

Jude Law has become a dad for the seventh time, according to reports. Picture: Getty

While this baby will be Jude's second with Phillipa, the star also has five children with three other women.

Jude was married to Sadie Frost from 1997 to 2003, in which time they welcomed three children; two boys and a girl.

Rafferty, 27, is the eldest, followed by Iris who is 22 and Rudy who is 20-years-old.

Jude Law's eldest children; Rudy, Iris and Rafferty Law. Picture: Getty

Iris is a fashion model and actress, Rafferty is an actor and producer and Rudy is also an actor.

The Holiday actor was then engaged to Sienna Millar between 2004 and 2006 before he met Samantha Burke.

Jude and Samantha have one child together, 13-year-old Sophia.

The actor then met Catherine Harding who he has a daughter with, Ada, now seven-years-old.

Read more: