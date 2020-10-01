Peter Andre's son Junior, 15, shocks fans with incredible singing voice

Junior, who is the son of Peter Andre and Katie Price, has showed off his incredible singing voice on YouTube.

The 15-year-old has clearly taken after his singer dad, as he performed for the camera while his sister Princess, 13, filmed.

In the clip, which his mum Katie released the video to her YouTube channel, Junior sang the words: "I see you in the morning, baby girl. Let me sure you a little something from my world."

Junior sang for the camera while his sister Princess filmed. Picture: YouTube/Katie Price

Junior isn't the only one of their kids with an impressive singing voice - Princess has is also a regular performer.

The clip comes after Peter Andre opened up about his relationship with wife Emily during a rare joint interview on Loose Women.

He opened up about a 'foolish' attempt to woo his now-wife Emily while she was at university in Bristol, revealing that he once drove to her student flat in the snow in a Lamborghini.

Emily said: "he did a few things to try and woo me - he turned up to my student flat in Bristol, it was snowing, and he decided to drive a Lamborghini to try and visit me at university. He really nearly had a serious accident on the way."

When host Ruth Langsford asked Emily if she was embarrassed by the gesture, she said: "That doesn't float my boat, I think he misjudged it."

Pete also opened up about the incident, saying: "it was just foolish.

"I think in my 30s i was having a midlife crisis.

"I really liked her, it took so long to realise what I was feeling, and once I got approval, I asked her dad. I had to, he was my friend, so i had to do."

