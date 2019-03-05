Outnumbered child star Ramona Marquez caught up in 'drugs' scandal after posting photo with suspicious-looking cigarette

Ramona Marquez played Karen Brockman in Outnumbered. Picture: Instagram

Ramona, who played Karen Brockman in BBC sitcom Outnumbered, posted the photo to her Instagram

Former child star Ramona Marquez, known for playing Karen Brockman in Outnumbered, has caused controversy after posting a photo of herself appearing to hold a suspicious-looking cigarette to Instagram.

In a photo obtained by The Sun, the actress, who recently turned 18, holds a lit lighter next to the 'cigarette' in a bedroom, and looks bleary eyed in the snap.

Ramona celebrated her birthday last week (24 February), and posted a number of pictures of her out celebrating with her friends.

Read more: Harry Potter's Dudley Dursley is all grown up and looks unrecognisable

She also revealed she'd got a tattoo on her arm soon after her birthday, posting a picture of the inking captioned: "Chillin

Thanks for all the lovely messages about my tattoo by the way ❤️🌱🐲🐉 lov u all".

She also revealed in an Instagram post that she's got a boyfriend, posting a photo of the two of them together captioned: "Happy 18th to my man child

"I love you sm

"Im so proud to be your girlfriend ❤️ hope our day together today is amazing! 😘❤️".

Ramona and her fellow Outnumbered stars Tyger Drew-Honey, who played Jake, and Daniel Roche, who played Ben, regularly delight fans by posting photos of them having reunions.

Recently, Ramona posted a photo of the three of them captioned 'ya fave trio', and many people flooded the comment section to voice their excitement.

One wrote: "Oh ma god I feel old!!! Christmas special please????"

Another added: "Omg this is the best thing I have seen all week".

And a third said what we're all thinking: "I can’t wrap my head around them ageing".

She also followed it up with another picture of the trio with show creators Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton, captioning it: "The whole cru".

Speaking about a potential Outnumbered reunion on Pointless Celebrities, Tyger, who played Jake, said: “I think the most regular basis we’ll get with it will be not as regular as a series, an episode every week.

“But Andy Hamilton has mentioned a few times that he’d love to, every couple of years, or every year, do some sort of Outnumbered special because we hope that everyone would still be interested in finding out how we’re all getting on.”

NOW READ:

The Chase viewers left outraged by ‘insensitive’ question about The Prodigy following front man Keith Flint's death

Wedding chaos as polyamorous bride falls in love with her bridesmaid... and moves her in with new husband

Megan Barton-Hanson exposes ‘X-rated messages’ with ex Wes Nelson after flirtatious texts turn sour