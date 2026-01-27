Karren Brady reveals real reason behind dramatic weight loss

27 January 2026, 16:37

Karren addressed the swirling rumours she used fat loss jabs.
By Claire Blackmore

The Apprentice star Karren Brady has broken her silence on her weight loss journey and addressed the Ozempic rumours.

Baroness Karren Brady has finally opened up about her dramatic body transformation, addressing rumours that she had been using Ozempic to lose weight.

The Apprentice star, 56, found herself at the centre of speculation last year when she posted pictures of her trimmed-down figure on Instagram, sparking fans to question whether she had turned to fat loss jabs to shed the pounds.

Frustrated with the chatter around her new slimmer shape, the mother-of-two has now spoken out to dismiss the claims and instead revealed the real reason behind her incredible glow-up.

Putting any confusion to rest, the businesswoman explained that she had simply been on a 'health kick' in a bid to become a 'healthy grandma' now that she has two grandsons.

The Apprentice star wowed fans with her trimmed-down figure.
The Vice-Chairman of West Ham United FC reportedly told The Sun: "I'm not on Ozempic, but questions about women's weight come up far more often than they should. I'd much prefer the conversation to be focused around my work.

"Anyone can do anything they want to their own body. I have no problem with it at all. But people think they know something they don't know, or they just presume.

"And so what if I was? And what if I wasn't? It would be my choice. I think the way people talk about women's bodies is certainly an effort to belittle them or make them feel insecure."

Fans accused her of using Ozempic to shed the pounds.
Lord Sugar's right-hand woman added that she's faced criticism about her body her entire life and has been called "too fat, too thin and everything in between".

She confessed that her main focus now is just to "feel strong, physically and mentally".

Karren also admitted that she's always tried to lose around five kilos before each series of The Apprentice so she looked her "normal weight" on TV and didn't appear "huge" next to Alan Sugar "as he’s so fit and healthy".

She spends a lot of time in the gym to remain in shape, too, adding: "You have to find the time to go, particularly as you get older.

"I have a very set routine that I do, but it’s mainly cardiovascular and weights, and I don’t mind the odd swim.

"I go three or four times a week. I never have set days, because I’ve got a full-time job, then I have to go to the House of Lords often to vote, so I fit it in where I can."

Last year, the business exec tried to quieten the Ozempic rumours swirling around her when she revealed she hadn't "joined [the club]", telling fans she had been working hard to lose weight naturally.

"I have lost quite a bit - I don't know, though, as I don't weigh myself. I feel better for it. It is good because everything you put on fits," she said in 2025.

She admitted to going on a health kick before each series of The Apprentice.
Away from the cameras, she can often be found in her local fitness club, sharing workouts on Instagram to inspire her followers.

Karren also keeps busy helping to take care of her daughter Sophia's two little boys – Leo, 22 months and George, four months.

Speaking of her beloved grandkids, the TV personality said: "I just love spending time with them. My daughter’s got her hands full, as you can imagine. But being a grandparent is a deeply rewarding role.

"Grandchildren bring an unfiltered happiness and laughter into your life. You can spoil them, treat them, pamper them.

"It’s hard work though – you do need a lot of energy, because you forget how kids don’t sit still for two minutes. You need eyes in the back of your head. It’s wonderful, though."

