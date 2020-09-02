Kate Ferdinand baby details: Due date, gender and pregnancy details

Inside Kate Ferdinand's pregnancy journey with husband Rio Ferdinand. Picture: Kate Ferdinand/Instagram

Rio Ferdinand and his wife Kate Wright are set to welcome their first baby together but what are the pregnancy details? When is her due date?

Kate Ferdinand and husband Rio are due to welcome their first baby together in 2020.

After recently showing off a gorgeous baby bump photo on Instagram, the former TOWIE star’s pregnancy has become one to watch as she prepares to welcome a new addition to the Ferdinand family later this year.

Kate - who married the footballer in 2019 - confirmed she was pregnant on Instagram in June 2020 with an adorable reveal video to her step children.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand relationship: marriage, children, pregnancy announcement and more

Already step mum to Rio’s three children Tate, Tia and Lorenz, the Ferdinand household is set to get very busy.

Kate Ferdinand is due to give birth in December 2020. Picture: Kate Ferdinand/Instagram

Here’s everything you need to know about Kate’s pregnancy including due date, baby gender and everything else:

When is Kate Ferdinand due to give birth?

Kate and Rio have never discussed the confirmed due date of their little one but it’s expected to be around December 2020.

The couple announced the news on June 18, which is usually around the safe three month mark. Kate also confirmed on June 29 she was back to training after she found she was feeling more herself past the 12 week mark.

Is Kate Ferdinand pregnant with a girl or boy?

Again, Kate and Rio haven’t revealed the baby’s gender.

According to her Instagram posts it looks like the happy couple have decided to keep the news a surprise for themselves as well as she posts both pink and blue love hearts beside her baby bump pictures.

Kate Ferdinand hasn't confirmed if she's expecting a girl or a boy. Picture: Kate Ferdinand/Instagram

Rio Ferdinand’s children

The little boy or girl will be welcomed in to open arms by Rio’s three children and Kate’s step children.

Rio’s children, with his late wife Rebecca, are Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11 and Tia, 9.