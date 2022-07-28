Kate Ferdinand 'heartbroken' as she shares loss of second child with Rio

Kate Ferdinand has tragically suffered a miscarriage. Picture: Instagram/Kate Ferdinand

Kate Ferdinand told her Instagram followers that she had tragically suffered a miscarriage.

Kate Ferdinand has said she's 'heartbroken' after she and Rio lost their second child.

The former TOWIE star took to Instagram to share a black and white photograph of her in a hospital gown, revealing that a routine scan had been unable to detect her baby's heartbeat.

She wrote: "The last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree, but this time it was because out baby had no heartbeat in our 12 week scan and I had to have surgery.

"We were so excited & planning a space for our new baby in our family, we just couldn't wait to see our news with you all, but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn't go as we plan."

She added: "So much to say, but somehow I can't find the words. Absolutely devastated & heartbroken ...but couldn't be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(er) babies coming through the door when we arrived home."

Many of Kate's famous friends rushed to send her their well-wishes. Her former TOWIE co-star Sam Faiers wrote: "This is heartbreaking. Sending you lots of love and strength."

Kate and Rio are parents to one-year-old Cree. Picture: Instagram/Kate Ferdinand

Former model Danielle Lloyd added: "So sorry for your loss @xkateferdinand."

Kate, 30, shares son Cree, one, with Rio, 43. She is also stepmother to his three older children – Lorenz, 15, Tate, 13, and 10-year-old Tia - who he had with his late wife, Rebecca Ellison. She tragically died of breast cancer in 2015.

If you've been affected by this story, help and support is available at The Miscarriage Association.