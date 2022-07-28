Kate Ferdinand 'heartbroken' as she shares loss of second child with Rio

28 July 2022, 08:23

Kate Ferdinand has tragically suffered a miscarriage
Kate Ferdinand has tragically suffered a miscarriage. Picture: Instagram/Kate Ferdinand

Kate Ferdinand told her Instagram followers that she had tragically suffered a miscarriage.

Kate Ferdinand has said she's 'heartbroken' after she and Rio lost their second child.

The former TOWIE star took to Instagram to share a black and white photograph of her in a hospital gown, revealing that a routine scan had been unable to detect her baby's heartbeat.

She wrote: "The last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree, but this time it was because out baby had no heartbeat in our 12 week scan and I had to have surgery.

"We were so excited & planning a space for our new baby in our family, we just couldn't wait to see our news with you all, but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn't go as we plan."

She added: "So much to say, but somehow I can't find the words. Absolutely devastated & heartbroken ...but couldn't be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(er) babies coming through the door when we arrived home."

Many of Kate's famous friends rushed to send her their well-wishes. Her former TOWIE co-star Sam Faiers wrote: "This is heartbreaking. Sending you lots of love and strength."

Kate and Rio are parents to one-year-old Cree
Kate and Rio are parents to one-year-old Cree. Picture: Instagram/Kate Ferdinand

Former model Danielle Lloyd added: "So sorry for your loss @xkateferdinand."

Kate, 30, shares son Cree, one, with Rio, 43. She is also stepmother to his three older children – Lorenz, 15, Tate, 13, and 10-year-old Tia - who he had with his late wife, Rebecca Ellison. She tragically died of breast cancer in 2015.

If you've been affected by this story, help and support is available at The Miscarriage Association.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford met her granddaughter this week

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares adorable moment she met 13th grandchild for the first time
A couple bought an entire village in France

Couple who couldn't afford home in the UK buy entire village in France

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has to pay almost £1,000 for meal on holiday

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford faces paying £900 per meal on huge family holiday
Paddy has broken his social media silence following his split from Christine

Paddy McGuinness breaks silence following Christine split

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen were dumped from Love Island

Who was dumped from Love Island last night?

TV & Movies

Here's the Love Island stars who went back to their day jobs after the

All the Love Island contestants who went back to their day jobs

TV & Movies

Junior has played his first ever gig

Peter Andre is a 'proud pops' as son Junior does his first gig
Stacey Solomon's wedding details have been revealed

Stacey Solomon's wedding details revealed including 'Cinderella' dress and emotional first dance
Who will leave Love Island tonight?

Love Island fans spot sign Paige Thorne and Adam Collard 'will be dumped from villa tonight'

TV & Movies

Jaime Winston will play a young Peggy in the special episode

Jaime Winstone to play young Peggy Mitchell in special Eastenders flashback episode

TV & Movies

The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony takes place this Thursday

How to watch the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

Lifestyle

Here's where the stars of The Tweenies are now

Here’s where the Tweenies stars are now 20 years after show

TV & Movies

The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony takes place this Thursday

Who is performing at the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony?

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has been sharing some adorable photos to Instagram

Inside Sue Radford's theme park trip as summer holidays kick off
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings

The reason Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings