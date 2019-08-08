Kate Moss' daughter Lila, 16, looks EXACTLY like her in new modelling shots

Kate Moss' daughter Lila is following in her mum's model footsteps. Picture: Getty

Lila Moss is following in her mother's modelling footsteps - and recreated Kate's old 1990s modelling shots

Kate Moss has posted photos of her daughter Lila Grace Moss-Hack, 16, to Instagram - and fans think she looks exactly like her.

The model, 45, captioned the picture: "L I L A 🖤" - and the snap is seemingly reminiscent of a shoot that Kate did in her early modelling days in the 1990s.

Kate kept Lila out of the public eye for most of her life, but she's now a highly in-demand model - and was named the face of Marc Jacobs beauty.

In a recent interview with Allure magazine, Lila said: "I think because I've seen it since I was so small it's always been an interest."

Many fans think Lila looks exactly like Kate in her younger days. Picture: Getty

"When I did my first modelling shoot, I was like, 'Yeah I enjoyed it. I want to do more.' And I think it's worked out really well."

She also spoke about beauty tips she'd been given by her mum, adding: "She tells me to always make [my make-up look] natural and she loves curling her eyelashes. Everyone finds that a bit scary but I do it every day because of her."

Kate and Lila at Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

Marc Jacobs also previously spoke of his decision to make Lila the face of his company, saying: "When I met Lila Moss for the first time in 2008, I was on a holiday in Ibiza and went to Formentera for the day to visit with her mom, Kate Moss, and other friends and family.

"At just six years old, Lila’s strong character, demeanour and great beauty was already very apparent. The next time I saw Lila was in August of 2011 at Kate’s wedding, her character was even more dynamic and her beauty even greater."