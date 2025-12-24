Kate Winslet facts: Actress's age, husband, children, TV and films revealed

Kate Winslet is one of Britain's best loved actresses. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

British actress Kate Winslet achieved global fame after starring as upper-class socialite Rose in the 1997 epic romance Titanic.

Kate Winslet has become one of Britain's most beloved actresses, playing spirited woman and complex characters who stand the test of time.

The celebrated star bagged her first movie role aged 15 and has continually pivoted in her acting style, playing every kind of character imaginable.

From charming rom-com leads and disillusioned single mothers to unhappy housewives and sharp-tempered women from history, there's nothing she can't turn her hand to.

Here, we delve into Kate's impressive career as well as her personal life, including her age, family, career highlights and more.

Kate Winslet has become a British national treasure. Picture: Alamy

How old is Kate Winslet and where is she from?

Age: 50 (born 5th October 1975)

From: Reading, Berkshire, England

Kate Elizabeth Winslet is an English actress who shot to fame in the hit 1994 movie Heavenly Creatures, before becoming a household name in Hollywood for her epic film and TV roles, most notably playing Rose opposite Leonard DiCaprio in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic.

The starlet is married to third husband Edward Abel Smith. Picture: Alamy

Is Kate Winslet married and does she have children?

Kate Winslet is happily married to her husband Edward Abel Smith, formerly known as Ned Rocknroll, and has three children.

She first met Edward in 2011 during a dramatic holiday on Necker Island, owned by Virgin Atlantic's Richard Branson, who is Ned's uncle.

The pair were staying at the iconic 'Great House' at the same time, but not long into their trip the guests got caught up in the devastation of Hurricane Irene.

Lightning struck and sparked a huge fire in the property, leading Kate's now-spouse to rescue her and her children from the flames.

The couple tied the knot just a year later in 2012, throwing a secret ceremony in New York, and welcomed a son named Bear Blaze Winslet in 2013, whose middle name is a nod to the terrifying experience.

Kate has a daughter named Mia with her ex-husband Jim Threapleton. Picture: Alamy

Her middle child Joe's father is director Sam Mendes. Picture: Alamy

Actress Kate was previously married to British film director Sam Mendes. The now-exes had one son together in 2003, named Joe Alfie Winslet Mendes.

She also shares a daughter called Mia Honey Threapleton, who was born in 2000, with her first husband Jim Threapleton.

Speaking to WSJ magazine in 2015 about her decision to remain private about her relationship history, she said: "I know lots of people who are not in the public eye who have gone through several marriages I really do.

"And it's just those are the cards life dealt me. I didn't plan on it being that way…

"No one really knows what has happened in my life.

"No one really knows why my first marriage didn't last; no one knows why my second didn't. I'm proud of those silences."

She played Rose opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in the epic blockbuster Titanic. Picture: Alamy

What are Kate Winslet's career highlights?

Kate Winslet’s glittering career covers television, theatre and film, for which she has received a string of accolades, including an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, five BAFTA Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

Television: She has starred in a string of gripping TV shows, from The Regime (2024) and the Mare of Easttown (2021) to I Am Ruth (2022), along with smash-hit comedies including Extras (2005).

The British actress starred alongside Emma Thomson in Sense and Sensibility. Picture: Alamy

Movies: Kate is best known for her legendary movie career. Her film credits include Heavenly Creatures (1994), Sense and Sensibility (1995), for which she won the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress, Titanic (1997), for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress, Hideous Kinky (1998), Iris (2001), Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004), Finding Neverland (2004), The Holiday (2006), Divergent (2014), The Dressmaker (2015), The Mountain Between Us (2017), Blackbird (2019), Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), Lee (2022) and Goodbye June (2025).

Theatre: In 1994, the actress starred in a production of What the Butler Saw at the Royal Exchange in Manchester.