Who is Katie McGlynn? Age, TV roles and boyfriend revealed

18 September 2021, 15:12

Your need-to-know on Corrie and Strictly star Katie McGlynn
Your need-to-know on Corrie and Strictly star Katie McGlynn. Picture: Instagram/Katie McGlynn

Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn is one of the contestants on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 - here's your need-to-know on her.

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our screens, and we cannot wait to see what moves the new 2021 cohort have up their sleeves.

One of the contestants taking part this series is former Corrie star Katie McGlynn, who said in a statement: "It’s been so hard keeping it a secret, but I can finally say that I’m getting ready to shake my shimmy and become part of the Strictly family! I’m really not a dancer, but I’m so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way."

Here's your need-to-know on her...

Katie will compete in Strictly 2021
Katie will compete in Strictly 2021. Picture: BBC

Who is Katie McGlynn? What's her age and background?

Katie, 28, is an actress from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, where she played Scout in an episode of Moving On.

She went on to play Jodie 'Scout' Allen in Waterloo Road, a series regular role that she held from 2011 until 2013.

Katie is perhaps best known for playing Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street from 2013 until 2020, where she was involved in a high-profile cervical cancer storyline.

Katie played Sinead Tinker in Corrie
Katie played Sinead Tinker in Corrie. Picture: ITV

Sinead eventually passed away of the illness, and Katie was credited with raising awareness of the disease among viewers.

During an appearance on This Morning, Katie told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: "I've had so many messages, people come up to me in person - so many women say thank you very much for doing this storyline, as they went for screenings and found precancerous cells. You forget that you are saving people’s lives.

Katie also said that she told show bosses that she wanted Sinead to die, as she had decided it was time to leave.

She said: "I was talking to Ian and Kate initially about this story, and I said I think I might want to leave. And then they told me this storyline and I said this is amazing lets please do this. I just sat there and I said 'I want her to die'. Life isn’t a fairytale, people are dying."

Katie will compete in Strictly 2021
Katie is an actress from Rochdale. Picture: Instagram/Katie McGlynn

Does Katie McGlynn have a boyfriend?

It isn't known whether Katie has a boyfriend, but it is thought that she is currently single.

Her last reported boyfriend a salesman named Benjamin Roberts, who she was with from 2017 until 2020.

Is Katie McGlynn on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @katiexmcglynn.

