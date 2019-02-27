Katie Piper 'recovering' after secret surgery in Pakistan

Katie Piper travels to Pakistan to see her regular surgeon Dr Muhammad Ali Jawad. Picture: Instagram/KatiePiper

The Strictly star has updated fans after revealing she was jetting abroad to see her regular surgeon for more treatment on her life-changing burns.

Katie Piper, 35, has said she is recovering well following her latest operation in Pakistan.

Katie, who suffered severe burns after her ex-boyfriend paid someone to throw acid over her in 2008, took to Instagram to reveal she was being well looked after by her longtime surgeon Dr Muhammad Ali Jawad.

Explaining her absence from social media, mother-of-two Katie, said: "Hi guys, I'm currently in hospital in Pakistan in Mr Jawad's clinic hence why I've been quiet on the story but I'm recovering now.

"Thanks for all your messages that you've sent me about famous and fighting crime obviously haven't been on here a lot.

"It's great to read your feedback and response.

"Sorry I can't reply to everybody individually but it's really good to hear your feedback."

A spokesperson confirmed Katie is doing well following her surgery and that her husband, Richie was by her side.

They told MailOnline: "Katie has travelled to Pakistan to have an operation by her long-standing surgeon who is now based there.

"Katie is currently recovering in hospital and Richie her husband is by her side.

"She sends her love and thanks to everyone who has sent well wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery."