Katie Price under fire for picture of daughter Bunny, 4, riding horse in 'loose helmet'

Katie Price has been slammed for Bunny's 'loose' riding helmet. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Katie Price has been slammed on social media for apparently letting her daughter ride a horse with a loose helmet on

Katie Price has been trolled for appearing to let her four-year-old daughter Bunny ride a horse with a loose helmet and no body protector.

The former glamour model, 41, posted a sweet snap of Bunny on top of a horse to her Instagram, but was nevertheless hit by a barrage of cruel comments.

After she posted the shot, captioned: "My little Bundle of joy Bunny riding this morning❤️❤️❤️❤️", one person commented: "She needs that helmet tightening and a body protector on, you really dont help yourself do you?"

Another added: "Your an amazing mum but that helmet strap needs to be a lot tighter"

And a third asked: "Where is her body protector?"

However, many commenters were quick to defend Katie, with one writing: "I dont know why people bother to follow you when they only criticise. They are scrutinising every picture waiting to pounce. Gorgeous pic and you are a fabulously, loving mum with a lot of willpower and love".

Another added:"Does no one who is commenting think Katie took the pic and then tightened the helmet?

"My son went horse riding and never had a body protector on as he only walked with a supervisor with the RDA."

Heart.co.uk have contacted a spokesperson for Katie for comment.