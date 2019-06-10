Katie Price under fire for picture of daughter Bunny, 4, riding horse in 'loose helmet'

10 June 2019, 11:34 | Updated: 10 June 2019, 11:36

Katie Price has been slammed for Bunny's 'loose' riding helmet
Katie Price has been slammed for Bunny's 'loose' riding helmet. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Katie Price has been slammed on social media for apparently letting her daughter ride a horse with a loose helmet on

Katie Price has been trolled for appearing to let her four-year-old daughter Bunny ride a horse with a loose helmet and no body protector.

Read more: Katie Price and Kris Boyson sign up for new season of Celebs Go Dating

The former glamour model, 41, posted a sweet snap of Bunny on top of a horse to her Instagram, but was nevertheless hit by a barrage of cruel comments.

After she posted the shot, captioned: "My little Bundle of joy Bunny riding this morning❤️❤️❤️❤️", one person commented: "She needs that helmet tightening and a body protector on, you really dont help yourself do you?"

Read more: Katie Price SLAMMED for 'inappropriate' video of Princess singing

Another added: "Your an amazing mum but that helmet strap needs to be a lot tighter"

And a third asked: "Where is her body protector?"

View this post on Instagram

Today with babies ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on

However, many commenters were quick to defend Katie, with one writing: "I dont know why people bother to follow you when they only criticise. They are scrutinising every picture waiting to pounce. Gorgeous pic and you are a fabulously, loving mum with a lot of willpower and love".

Read more: Katie Price left with 'one boob bigger than the other' after latest surgery

Another added:"Does no one who is commenting think Katie took the pic and then tightened the helmet?

"My son went horse riding and never had a body protector on as he only walked with a supervisor with the RDA."

Heart.co.uk have contacted a spokesperson for Katie for comment.

