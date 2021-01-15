Katie Price 'heartbroken' as she makes painful decision to put son Harvey into care

Katie Price says the decision to put Harvey in care 'breaks her heart'. Picture: Instagram/Katie Price

By Alice Dear

Katie Price hopes Harvey can live a more 'independent life' at the new residential college.

Katie Price has revealed her son Harvey, 18, will be going into care.

The mother-of-five, 42, said that the decision "breaks her heart", but that this is a chance for him to "learn skills" and "socialise with other people".

Harvey is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

Harvey Price, 18, will have the opportunity to live a more independent life, says mum Katie. Picture: PA

Talking to The Sun, Katie revealed Harvey will stay in care until he is 25-years-old, and will have places to study and keep fit at the residence.

She told the publication: "It breaks my heart. I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him.

“It’s so upsetting to think I won’t see him every day but this is the best thing for Harvey and we have to think positively because I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him.

“This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialise with people other than me.

“I’m trying to get him used to me not being there all the time. But he’ll call on his iPad and say, ‘Mum, I need you’, and I run to him."

Harvey is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome. Picture: Instagram/Katie Price

Katie also revealed that Harvey's siblings are excited for him, and looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish.

However, she said that juggling her other children will mean she can't be at Harvey's beckon-call.

The star explained: "When he’s three hours away it will break my heart because I won’t be able to get there as I’ve got to juggle him with my other kids."

Katie said it is 'too painful to think about' how Harvey will cope with being away from the family. Picture: Instagram/Katie Price

Katie told the publication she "needs to learn to let go", but explained that "it is tough", and that anyone in her position knows how hard it is.

She said that she has an "incredible bond" with her son, but doesn't know how he will react or feel when they are apart.

Katie said: "It’s too painful to think about."

Katie said she hopes Harvey can get his weight down while at the residential college. Picture: Instagram/Katie Price

The star also said Harvey needs to get his weight down while at the residential college as "he will die if he doesn't exercise".

Harvey weighs around 29 stone, but Katie is hopeful he can lose weight as he will have access to trained specialists at his new home.

She said: "I need to get his weight down. We haven’t started training together yet as his breathing has got worse. It’s so bad. But at college he’ll be able to go swimming and work out with trained specialists."

Harvey is meant to move to his new residence in September this year, but with lockdown this could be changed.

