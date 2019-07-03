Katie Price insists she's the 'ONLY ONE' who can help Peter Andre with depression

Katie Price believes she can help ex-husband Peter Andre with his crippling depression. Picture: Getty

The former glamour model is said to believe her ex-husband might not want to open up to his doctor wife Emily about his feelings

Katie Price reportedly believes she's the only person who can help ex-husband Peter Andre with his devastating depression.

The mum-of-five, 41, who shares two children, Princess Tiaamii, 12, and Junior, 14, with the pop star, was shocked to hear her former spouse, 45, open up about his suicidal thoughts and ongoing struggle with mental illness last month.

And now sources claim Kate thinks she understands the struggling singer better than anybody else and is the one who can help him through this dark time, despite the fact Pete's wife Emily is a qualified doctor.

Katie Price thinks she understands Pete better than anybody else and is the 'only person' who can help him through this dark time. Picture: Getty

An insider told Closer: "Some friends may think she's deluded, but she's insisting that, while Emily's a doctor, he may not want to talk to her about certain things, like their relationship.

"She's adamant she's the only person who can help."

The source also told the publication that Katie suggested Pete tried rehab as a stint in a treatment centre previously worked for her.

The insider added: "After everything she's been through, she's always seen herself as a bit of a life guru.

"Katie sent him a heartfelt message saying she'd like to help, advising him to consider a rehab stint, saying it helped clear her thoughts."

The TV favourite admitted to struggling with anxiety and panic attacks, which have only recently stopped. Picture: Getty

Pete, who married second wife Emily, 29, in 2015 and went on to have two more children Amelia, 5, and Theodore, 2, has been on and off medication and in and out of therapy for almost 20 years.

The TV favourite admitted to struggling with anxiety and panic attacks, which have only recently stopped.

Speaking about his crippling mental illness, Pete said: "I got to some very dark points where I remember praying to God, please get me through this day, just to get through one more day. That’s how bad it got."

Katie and Pete were married from 2005 to 2009 and share two children together, Junior, 14, and Princess Tiaamii, 12. Picture: Getty

In an interview on RTE's The Ray D'Arcy Show earlier this year, the reality star also told of how he was hospitalised at one point during a mental breakdown and spent much of his illness suffering in silence.

He said: "When you talk to people now and you talk about anxiety and you talk about breakdowns and things like that, some people look at it like a weakness.

"Some people look at it like a taboo - but the truth is, it's so real. So many people are going through it."

"I went through it for years. It was a moment - it was in 1998 - I was at the top of everything and all of a sudden it just hit me like a tonne of bricks."

He continued: "I couldn't function. I couldn't think straight. I was having panic attacks. I ended up in all sorts of hospitals, on medication, different therapists."

"My parents didn't know anything, I didn't want them to know anything because they're worriers. I got through it. It took me nearly 10 years."

"I remember praying and saying, 'Please, if I get another chance, if I can get through this period, I will never take it for granted.

"And when I did get through it and things came back and I got to do all these wonderful things, I don't take it for granted."