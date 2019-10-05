Katie Price plans to ambush ex Dwight Yorke at home to force him to be a part of son Harvey’s life

Katie wants Dwight to be part of their son's life. Picture: YouTube/Getty

The former glamour model says she wants ex-Dwight Yorke to be in their son Harvey's life.

Katie revealed her plans on her YouTube Channel, telling her hairdresser friend, Mel:

"What I would like to do is turn up to his dad's place - Dwight Yorke's - ring on the door bell and be there with Harvey, just for him to see Harvey."



Katie says she will bring Harvey to his dad's house. Picture: YouTube

"And I will do that," she confirms.



Katie and the former footballer broke up prior to the birth of Harvey, 17. He is partially blind and autistic, and has also been diagnosed with Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder that occurs in approximately one out of every 15,000 births.

Katie and her son Harvey. Picture: Getty

"I think Dwight should start entering Harvey's life. It's been years. How long ago was it? Since he was 4," she asks Mel.



"What I'd love: Dwight, to come into contact with Harvey, just stand there.

"Because How can you not want to know Harv, he's so funny."

Dwight and Katie pictured together in 2001. Picture: Getty

Katie has five children from her relationships with footballer Dwight Yorke, singer Peter Andre and stripper Kieran Hayler. Harvey, born in 2002, is Katie's firstborn. Dwight denied any connection to Harvey but was revealed to be the dad with a DNA Test.