Katie Price given restraining order after four letter rant outside her kids' school

4 June 2019, 06:38 | Updated: 4 June 2019, 06:40

Katie Price has been given a restraining order
Katie Price has been given a restraining order. Picture: PA Images/ Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The reality star has been fined £415 after admitting to a foul-mouthed tirade at her ex-husband’s new girlfriend.

Katie Price has pleaded guilty to using abusive and threatening behaviour towards her estranged husband Kieran Hayler’s new girlfriend.

The 41-year-old appeared at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning after being accused of "launching a tirade of abuse" at Michelle Pentecost.

And after initially denying the incident - which took place in her youngest children Jett and Bunny’s primary school playground on September 6 — she has now admitted to the charges.

Katie Price pleaded guilty on Monday
Katie Price pleaded guilty on Monday. Picture: Getty Images

Michelle alleges that Loose Women star Katie shouted: “Are you enjoying f***ing my husband?” at the school gates in Shipley, West Sussex, as both mums arrived to collect their children on the first day of term.

Read More: Katie Price SLAMMED for 'inappropriate' video of Princess singing

When Michelle's friend Andrea Quigley told Katie she was being rude, the reality star reportedly hit back: "I can interrupt anybody I want to. I can be as f**king rude as I want, who are you?

"I'll find out your name, then I'll have you and you'll see."

Two parents reportedly complained about her to the authorities for shouting and swearing at them.

Prosecutor Paul Edwards told the court that Katie was also witnessed by a teacher at the school “hurling a tirade of abuse” at Michelle and her friend, including shouting "f***ing c***" on multiple occasions.

Katie’s lawyer Paul Macauley said Katie had only learned of the relationship between Michelle and her ex of six years Kieran a few days before the incident, and her explosive behaviour was a reaction.

Read More: Katie Price left with 'one boob bigger than the other' after latest surgery

While Kieran’s girlfriend Michelle wasn’t present in court, Katie turned up dressed in a black faux fur coat, black trousers and heels. She was also joined by boyfriend Kris Boyson.

Following the court case, Pricey was slapped with a £415 fine and the court imposed a five-year restraining order, forbidding her from contacting Michelle directly or indirectly.

After the hearing, Katie told reporters gathered outside the court that it "one-off" and there had been no further incidents since.

"You all know I'm against bullying or anything like that, which is why I'm doing my Harvey's Law," she said.

When asked if she was sorry, Katie simply replied: "No I'm not, because I didn't do anything that bad."

This is the third court case in a year for Katie, following a driving ban in February after being found guilty of being drunk while in charge of a motor vehicle, and she also admitted to driving while disqualified in January.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Kylie opened up about her 15-month-old

Kylie Jenner reveals daughter Stormi was hospitalised after scary allergic reaction
Holly Willoughby is back this week

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's floral summer dress
Joe Swash has been criticised for his latest Instagram post

New dad Joe Swash accused of 'snubbing' Stacey Solomon by callous trolls
Katy Perry unveils more details about Orlando Bloom's proposal and says he is "the love of her life"

Katy Perry reveals how Orlando Bloom proposed to her – and it's adorable
Is Alesha Dixon pregnant, when is her baby due and who is her husband Azuka Ononye?

Is Alesha Dixon pregnant, when is her baby due and who is her husband Azuka Ononye?

Trending on Heart

Sherif and Anna already have a connection

What is Love Island star Anna’s Instagram handle and how does she know Sherif?

TV & Movies

Caroline Flack wore a stunning denim dress during episode one

Where is Caroline Flack's Love Island outfit from? Where to buy her episode one denim dress

TV & Movies

Love Island Spoilers Asset

Love Island spoilers: Lucie proves popular with the boys as Sherif reveals a connection to Anna

TV & Movies

Marc Spelmann asset

Britain's Got Talent's Marc Spelmann hinted he was 'X' months ago in resurfaced tweet

TV & Movies

The This Morning studio descended into chaos

This Morning sent into chaos as Holly Willoughby forced to clean up puppy’s mess

TV & Movies

The woman claims the oil cleared up her scarring in a matter of months

Woman claims miracle 'glory oil' CLEARED her acne scars in just FOUR MONTHS

Beauty