Katie Price given restraining order after four letter rant outside her kids' school

Katie Price has been given a restraining order. Picture: PA Images/ Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

The reality star has been fined £415 after admitting to a foul-mouthed tirade at her ex-husband’s new girlfriend.

Katie Price has pleaded guilty to using abusive and threatening behaviour towards her estranged husband Kieran Hayler’s new girlfriend.

The 41-year-old appeared at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning after being accused of "launching a tirade of abuse" at Michelle Pentecost.

And after initially denying the incident - which took place in her youngest children Jett and Bunny’s primary school playground on September 6 — she has now admitted to the charges.

Katie Price pleaded guilty on Monday. Picture: Getty Images

Michelle alleges that Loose Women star Katie shouted: “Are you enjoying f***ing my husband?” at the school gates in Shipley, West Sussex, as both mums arrived to collect their children on the first day of term.

Read More: Katie Price SLAMMED for 'inappropriate' video of Princess singing

When Michelle's friend Andrea Quigley told Katie she was being rude, the reality star reportedly hit back: "I can interrupt anybody I want to. I can be as f**king rude as I want, who are you?

"I'll find out your name, then I'll have you and you'll see."

Two parents reportedly complained about her to the authorities for shouting and swearing at them.

Prosecutor Paul Edwards told the court that Katie was also witnessed by a teacher at the school “hurling a tirade of abuse” at Michelle and her friend, including shouting "f***ing c***" on multiple occasions.

Katie’s lawyer Paul Macauley said Katie had only learned of the relationship between Michelle and her ex of six years Kieran a few days before the incident, and her explosive behaviour was a reaction.

Read More: Katie Price left with 'one boob bigger than the other' after latest surgery

While Kieran’s girlfriend Michelle wasn’t present in court, Katie turned up dressed in a black faux fur coat, black trousers and heels. She was also joined by boyfriend Kris Boyson.

Following the court case, Pricey was slapped with a £415 fine and the court imposed a five-year restraining order, forbidding her from contacting Michelle directly or indirectly.

After the hearing, Katie told reporters gathered outside the court that it "one-off" and there had been no further incidents since.

"You all know I'm against bullying or anything like that, which is why I'm doing my Harvey's Law," she said.

When asked if she was sorry, Katie simply replied: "No I'm not, because I didn't do anything that bad."

This is the third court case in a year for Katie, following a driving ban in February after being found guilty of being drunk while in charge of a motor vehicle, and she also admitted to driving while disqualified in January.