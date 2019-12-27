Katie Price sparks concern after sharing worrying health update about terminally ill mum Amy

Kate shares worrying health news about Amy, who is battling an incurable lung condition. . Picture: Instagram

The glamour model's mother was given just three years to live after her idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis in 2017.

Katie Price has sparked concern on social media after sharing some worrying news about her mother Amy's deteriorating health condition.

Fans flooded the reality star's comments section with questions about how her terminally ill mother was coping over Christmas when she posted a festive Boxing Day photo of the family on Instagram, which included Kate, Junior, Princess and poorly Amy.

The former glamour model then gave her 2.1million followers a grave update, revealing the 65-year-old only had "42% capacity left of her lungs" as she's been fighting the life-limiting condition for two years now.

One concerned fan wrote: "Lovely pic Katie hope your mum is doing ok. She looks so well !! Amy you are an inspiration to others stay strong and positive x."

To which Kate quickly responded: "Thank you, she is an incredibly strong person. She only has 42% capacity left of her lungs. I must get my strength from her."

Katie's mum is battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis – an incurable lung disease which reduces the sufferer's ability to breathe.

Amy, who was diagnosed in 2017, was told by specialists that she had between three to five years left to live after tests confirmed she had developed the chronic condition.

Earlier this year the duo appeared on Loose Women to talk about the disease and revealed that Amy is unable to receive a lung transplant.

"At the moment they're saying you're too healthy, go out and enjoy yourself," she explained.

She is crossing her fingers that she'll be put on a trial for a new research drug, but admits "you need to be nearly dead to get a transplant" so isn't too hopeful.

Opening up about the terrifying prognosis at the time, daughter Kate tweeted: "My mum has been diagnosed with a lung disease called Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) there is unfortunately no known cure for this.

"As a shock to us all, me and my family are proud to be supporting the British Lung foundation to help support awareness and raising funds for research of IPF.

"With this we can help in other diagnosis and create awareness for people with IPF.

"The condition has an average life expectancy of 3-5 years. There are two known pills which if they work can slow things down.

"My mum is a fighter she is working out every day, going to work and living life to the full please help us in supporting The British Lung foundation so we can make a difference.

"Thanks for everyone's supportive messages."

Kate also confessed she was finding the festive season hard as she only had one of her five children, 18-year-old Harvey, with her on Christmas Day.

Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, celebrated with their father Peter Andre and his wife Emily, while Jett, 6, and Bunny, 5, spent time at their dad Kieran Hayler's house.

She wrote: "Boxing day is all about chilling with the family. Anybody who co-parents knows how hard it is when it's not your turn to have them on Christmas Day but we've more than made up for it today."