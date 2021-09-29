Katie Price's family post emotional statement saying they're 'deeply worried' about her

29 September 2021, 07:43

Katie Price's family issued a statement on Instagram
Katie Price's family issued a statement on Instagram. Picture: Alamy/Instagram/Katie Price

Katie Price's family said their 'worst fears almost came true' after reports she had been in a car accident.

Katie Price's family have released an emotional statement of concern and support following her car crash earlier this week.

It was reported by The Sun that the 43-year-old was arrested after crashing her car on Tuesday, and her family said their 'worst fears almost came true' in a message posted on Instagram.

The statement read: "This message has been written by Katie's family.

"As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate's wellbeing and overall mental health.

"Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.

"We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone.

"We would kindly ask that the media and wider public give Kate the time and space she needs to seek the necessary treatment, so that she can hopefully return to the Kate we know and love as a mother, daughter and sister.

"We are concerned and worried about her deeply, we know she lives her life publicly and to many she is fair game, but as a family we hope she can find her path privately moving forward during this very difficult period in her life.

"We are not asking for sympathy - just that it is recognised that Kate is unwell.

"We take great comfort in reading the messages of support and love for Kate that we will pass on to her, in the hope that these positive messages will help spur her on.

Katie Price was reportedly arrested after crashing her car this week
Katie Price was reportedly arrested after crashing her car this week. Picture: Alamy

"It takes great strength for one to acknowledge they need help, we hope the door is now open for Kate to learn to love herself and to be happy within.

"Mental illness is not a personal failure.

"The Price Family xxx."

Katie's family and friends rushed to comment messages of support, with her children she shares with Peter Andre among those commenting.

Princess wrote: "love you mum so much ❤️".

Junior added: "Love you mum ❤️".

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Snow could hit the UK within days this autumn

UK weather: Snow could hit Britain in days as temperatures drop 10C

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink dress from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: Where to get her floral pink midi dress from Nobody's Child
Franky and Marilyse haven't had an easy ride on MAFS UK

Why Married at First Sight UK fans think Marilyse Corrigan and Franky Spencer have split up

TV & Movies

Priya in Emmerdale is played by Fiona Wade

Inside Emmerdale star Fiona Wade's marriage to fellow soap star Simon Cotton

TV & Movies

When is the Bake Off final? Here's what we know...

How many episodes are there of Great British Bake Off 2021 and when is the final?

Great British Bake Off

Bridgerton season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton

When is Bridgerton season two released on Netflix?

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off has already seen one baker sent home

Who left Bake Off last week and who is left?

Great British Bake Off

How many winners can there be on Squid Game?

How many people can win Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Squid Games ending explained

What happens at the end of Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Park Hae-soo plays Sang Woo in Squid Game

Who plays Sang-woo in Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Who is in the cast of Squid Game?

Who is in the cast of Squid Game on Netflix?

TV & Movies

The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Great British Bake Off

What week is it on Bake Off tonight?

What week is it on Bake Off tonight?

Great British Bake Off

Sally Morgan has paid tribute to her husband after his sad death

Psychic Sally Morgan's husband, 74, dies following Covid battle