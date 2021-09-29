Katie Price's family post emotional statement saying they're 'deeply worried' about her

Katie Price's family issued a statement on Instagram. Picture: Alamy/Instagram/Katie Price

Katie Price's family said their 'worst fears almost came true' after reports she had been in a car accident.

Katie Price's family have released an emotional statement of concern and support following her car crash earlier this week.

It was reported by The Sun that the 43-year-old was arrested after crashing her car on Tuesday, and her family said their 'worst fears almost came true' in a message posted on Instagram.

The statement read: "This message has been written by Katie's family.

"As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate's wellbeing and overall mental health.

"Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.

"We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone.

"We would kindly ask that the media and wider public give Kate the time and space she needs to seek the necessary treatment, so that she can hopefully return to the Kate we know and love as a mother, daughter and sister.

"We are concerned and worried about her deeply, we know she lives her life publicly and to many she is fair game, but as a family we hope she can find her path privately moving forward during this very difficult period in her life.

"We are not asking for sympathy - just that it is recognised that Kate is unwell.

"We take great comfort in reading the messages of support and love for Kate that we will pass on to her, in the hope that these positive messages will help spur her on.

Katie Price was reportedly arrested after crashing her car this week. Picture: Alamy

"It takes great strength for one to acknowledge they need help, we hope the door is now open for Kate to learn to love herself and to be happy within.

"Mental illness is not a personal failure.

"The Price Family xxx."

Katie's family and friends rushed to comment messages of support, with her children she shares with Peter Andre among those commenting.

Princess wrote: "love you mum so much ❤️".

Junior added: "Love you mum ❤️".