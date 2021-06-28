Who is Love Island’s Kaz Kamwi? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Kam Kamwi is one of the first confirmed contestants on Love Island 2021 - here's your need-to-know on her.

Love Island is officially HERE and we are absolutely over the moon that our favourite show on earth is back on our screens once more.

The ITV2 show was sadly cancelled last year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, meaning we haven't had a summer series of the show in two years.

One of the contestants taking part this year is fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi. Here's your need-to-know on her.

Who is Kaz Kamwi? What's her age and job?

Kaz, 26, is a fashion blogger from Essex.

She already has an impressive social media following through her work, meaning many viewers may already recognise her.

Kaz is a fashion blogger from Essex. Picture: Instagram

Kaz has previously worked with brands including Primark, Skinny Dip, and Iconic London.

Speaking about her job, Kaz said: "I create content on social media for brands and my followers. TikTok is great – so new and fresh."







Kaz is one of the first confirmed contestants for the series. Picture: Instagram

What's Kaz Kamwi's Instagram handle?

You can follow Kaz on Instagram @kazkamwi.

What is Kaz's type on paper?

Speaking about her perfect man, Kaz said: "Looks wise, really well groomed. Someone who is driven, enjoys what they’re doing, has a passion. Someone who is not overly charming, but has enough confidence."

And opening up about what she's most looking forward to, she added: "The experience. I am quite a daring person. I like to meet new people. And meeting someone I could have a romantic connection with, that would be so nice."









Kaz is one of the Love Island 2021 contestants. Picture: ITV

Who else is on Love Island 2021?

The full list of contestants is as follows: