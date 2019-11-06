Who is Keanu Reeves' new girlfriend Alexandra Grant? Job, age and background revealed

6 November 2019, 13:41

Keanu Reeves recently went public with his girlfriend
Keanu Reeves recently went public with his girlfriend. Picture: Getty

Keanu Reeves recently went public with his new girlfriend - here's everything you need to know about her

Keanu Reeves has made his first public appearance with a girlfriend in over a decade - and was pictured holding hands with new beau Alexandra Grant at an event in LA.

The Matrix actor, 55, is known for avoiding discussion about his romances, and this is the first time he has seemingly confirmed a relationship in years.

He and Alexandra, 46, posed together for cameras at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on Saturday.

Alexandra and Keanu made a rare public display of affection
Alexandra and Keanu made a rare public display of affection. Picture: Getty

How long have Alexandra and Keanu been dating?

Neither party has confirmed their relationship, but they have been spotted together on a number of occasions - and the event on Saturday was the first time that they had shown a public display of affection together.

The couple looked smitten as they posed together holding hands, seemingly confirming their relationship status.

A witness at the event told Entertainment Tonight: "During the cocktail hour, Keanu was spotted with Alexandra and another female friend catching up and chatting.

"At one point, Alexandra handed a phone to the female friend and asked her to take a photo of the couple.

"They were smiling and having a good time, and immediately after taking the photo, Will Ferrell spotted Keanu and rushed over to say hello, bringing with him a small group that included his wife, Viveca Paulin-Ferrell."

Who is Alexandra Grant? What's her job and background?

Alexandra is an artist based in Los Angeles, whose work whose work revolves around the relationship between language and art.

Her work has been showcased at the Museum of Contemporary Art and The Broad Museum at Michigan State University.

You can follow her work Instagram account @grantalexandra.

She studied History and Studio Art at Swarthmore College in Philadelphia, and got a Masters in Fine Arts at the California College of Arts and Crafts in San Francisco.

