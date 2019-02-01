Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy polka dot blouse and black boots

On Air Now
Heart's Club Classics with Annaliese 7pm - 10pm
1 February 2019, 17:12 | Updated: 1 February 2019, 17:26
Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air look as she gets you home on London's Heart
We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and her latest outfit is perfect for that Friday day to night look.
Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed a polka dot blouse with black skinny jeans - which is perfect for both office and evening-wear. She's finished off the look with a pair of black heeled boots. Here's how you can shop the outfit:
Kelly's Miss Selfridge blouse is smart enough for work while simultaneously perfect for a night out on the town.
Black skinny jeans are a winter wardrobe staple. This pair from River Island cost £45.
And much like black skinny jeans, black ankle boots are also a winter wardrobe staple. This pair from New Look are reduced from £27.99 to £19.59 - so snap them up quick!
Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her black jumpsuit and leopard print belt and boots
Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her slouchy jumper dress and leopard boots revealed
Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her dalmation print dress and boots revealed
Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Casual Friday outfit with comfy hoodie and silk skirt
Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her quirky jumper and pretty palazzo pants revealed
Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her animal print skirt and cropped jumper revealed
Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her PU skirt and snake print boots