Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy polka dot blouse and black boots

Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air look as she gets you home on London's Heart

We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and her latest outfit is perfect for that Friday day to night look.

Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed a polka dot blouse with black skinny jeans - which is perfect for both office and evening-wear. She's finished off the look with a pair of black heeled boots. Here's how you can shop the outfit:

How to shop Kelly Brook's on-air outfit as she gets you home on Heart. Picture: Heart

Pale Yellow Smudge Spot Sweetheart Blouse - £28 - Miss Selfridge

Pale Yellow Smudge Spot Sweetheart Blouse. Picture: Miss Selfridge

Kelly's Miss Selfridge blouse is smart enough for work while simultaneously perfect for a night out on the town.

Black Amelie biker skinny jeans - £45 - River Island

Black Amelie biker skinny jeans. Picture: River Island

Black skinny jeans are a winter wardrobe staple. This pair from River Island cost £45.

Black Block Heel Ankle Boots - £19.59 - New Look

Black Block Heel Ankle Boots. Picture: New Look

And much like black skinny jeans, black ankle boots are also a winter wardrobe staple. This pair from New Look are reduced from £27.99 to £19.59 - so snap them up quick!

