Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her black dress and leopard print accessories

Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air look as she gets you home on Heart

We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each day at Heart HQ, and we're obsessing over the animal print accessories she's opted for today (25/02/2018).

Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, is sporting a black button-up dress coupled with a leopard print belt and matching shoes.

Here's how you can shop the look:

Where to buy Kelly's outfit as she gets you home on 25/02/2019. Picture: Heart

Dress - £79 - Sosandar

Black Button Through Ribbed Knitted Dress. Picture: Sosandar

This dress is perfect for the highly confusing summery winter weather we've been having recently - as it can easily be worn on its own or teamed with pretty much any style of coat you fancy.

Click here to shop.

Belt - £20 - Very

Olivia Leather Belt - Leopard Print. Picture: Very

Leopard print is the gift that keeps on giving and will literally never go out of style. This belt has the potential to be a wardrobe staple for every season - so snap it up quick.

Click here to shop.

Shoes - River Island - £60

Brown leather wide fit leopard court shoes. Picture: River Island

We absolutely approve of Kelly's decision to match her belt and shoes - and these court heels from River Island work perfectly with the above belt.

Click here to shop.

