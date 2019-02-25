Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her black dress and leopard print accessories

25 February 2019

How to shop Kelly Brook's look as she gets you home on Heart
How to shop Kelly Brook's look as she gets you home on Heart. Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air look as she gets you home on Heart

We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each day at Heart HQ, and we're obsessing over the animal print accessories she's opted for today (25/02/2018).

Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, is sporting a black button-up dress coupled with a leopard print belt and matching shoes.

Here's how you can shop the look:

Where to buy Kelly's outfit as she gets you home on 25/02/2019
Where to buy Kelly's outfit as she gets you home on 25/02/2019. Picture: Heart

Dress - £79 - Sosandar

Black Button Through Ribbed Knitted Dress
Black Button Through Ribbed Knitted Dress. Picture: Sosandar

This dress is perfect for the highly confusing summery winter weather we've been having recently - as it can easily be worn on its own or teamed with pretty much any style of coat you fancy.

Click here to shop.

Belt - £20 - Very

Olivia Leather Belt - Leopard Print
Olivia Leather Belt - Leopard Print. Picture: Very

Leopard print is the gift that keeps on giving and will literally never go out of style. This belt has the potential to be a wardrobe staple for every season - so snap it up quick.

Click here to shop.

Shoes - River Island - £60

Brown leather wide fit leopard court shoes
Brown leather wide fit leopard court shoes. Picture: River Island

We absolutely approve of Kelly's decision to match her belt and shoes - and these court heels from River Island work perfectly with the above belt.

Click here to shop.

Can't get enough of Kelly's look? Shop last week's floral jumpsuit and heels.

