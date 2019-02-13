Get Kelly Brook's on air look: Her chic black outfit details revealed

Kelly Brook is looking chic in head to to toe black. Picture: Heart

Kelly is looking super chic in her all black look today as she gets London home on Heart with JK.

Kelly Brook loves to mix things up with colours and patterns when she hosts her show on Heart but today she's mixing things up with this super sleek all black look.

It can be tricky to make an all black ensemble interesting but Kelly has mixed a few different textures here to make the dark tones easy on the eye.

We love Kelly's boxy knit jumper from New Look. Picture: New Look

She is wearing a cropped boxy roll next jumper from New Look, £17.99, which she has paired with these shiny paper bag trousers from Miss Selfridge, £45.

She's paired this look with some block heels from Mint Velvet, £119.