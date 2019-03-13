Get Kelly Brook's on air look: Find where her head to toe camo look is from!

Kelly is back on Heart with a brand new look! Picture: Heart

Kelly is rocking head to to camouflage as she turns up the feel good today on Heart.

We love seeing what Kelly pics out of her wardrobe each day to rock as she gets London home with JK everyday on Heart.

She always looks extra chic and puts her own KB twist on recent trends. Today the Heart presenter is rocking head to toe camo and we are loving it!

Today Kelly's outfit is head to toe high street fave, River Island.

Kelly Brook is rocking camo so well today! Picture: Heart

Her action woman style khaki utility pants cost £40.00 and her camo jumper, with cute diamonte neck trim, costs £36 and can be bought online here.

She's added a touch of glam to the look with some simple black court heels also from River Island.