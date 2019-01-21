Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her cowgirl shirt and quirky snakeskin look boots revealed

21 January 2019, 17:27 | Updated: 21 January 2019, 17:30

Kelly's rocking cowgirl chic on a Monday
Kelly's rocking cowgirl chic on a Monday. Picture: Heart

Kelly always looks fab but we have been loving her radio style lately and luckily for you, she's been letting us in on her style secrets...

Kelly Brook certainly knows how to throw an outfit or two together, and now she's on Heart 6 out of 7 days a week she's been letting us into her wardrobe and revealing her fashion tips.

Read more: Shop Kelly Brook's casual Friday outfit

Kelly Brook's Monday Heart look
Kelly Brook's Monday Heart look. Picture: Heart
This New Look shirt is a bargain
This New Look shirt is a bargain. Picture: New Look

Monday's outfit has a hint of cowgirl chic to it thanks to Kelly's slouchy checked shirt from New Look which costs a bargain £19.99.

She's tucked the shirt into a chic black corduroy midi skirt with button detail also New Look, £24.99, which is due to sell out soon according to their website.

This New Look midi skirt is set to be a sell out
This New Look midi skirt is set to be a sell out. Picture: New Look

She's paired the look with some killer heels - or boots! - from Pretty Little thing in this incredible snake print, £40.

