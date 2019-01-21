Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her cowgirl shirt and quirky snakeskin look boots revealed
21 January 2019, 17:27 | Updated: 21 January 2019, 17:30
Kelly always looks fab but we have been loving her radio style lately and luckily for you, she's been letting us in on her style secrets...
Kelly Brook certainly knows how to throw an outfit or two together, and now she's on Heart 6 out of 7 days a week she's been letting us into her wardrobe and revealing her fashion tips.
Monday's outfit has a hint of cowgirl chic to it thanks to Kelly's slouchy checked shirt from New Look which costs a bargain £19.99.
She's tucked the shirt into a chic black corduroy midi skirt with button detail also New Look, £24.99, which is due to sell out soon according to their website.
She's paired the look with some killer heels - or boots! - from Pretty Little thing in this incredible snake print, £40.