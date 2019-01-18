Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Casual Friday outfit with comfy hoodie and silk skirt

Get Kelly's on air look. Picture: Heart

Kelly's comfy and casual Friday look is the perfect way to end the week. Find out how to get the look here.

Kelly Brook has brought a touch of glamour to the Heart office with her daily outfits and here's how you can get her cool but casual Friday look.

Kelly has gone head to toe blush pink in this comfy teddy bear fabric hoody from New Look which was £19.99 but is now reduced to £14.99.

Read more: Shop Kelly Brook's Clueless inspired on air look

Buy this cosy hoodie from New Look. Picture: New Look

Kelly has gone full blush pink for today's outfit. Picture: Heart

The slouchy jumper looks super comfy but she has glammed it up well with this silk skirt.

These skirts have been sell outs on various websites with a similar item on the Topshop website selling out in a mere THREE HOURS.

So hop on the satin maxi trend with this £19.99 bargain from New Look.

Satin skirts are so on trend right now. Picture: New Look

Keeping with the casual theme Kelly has thrown on these cute white trainers also from New Look which are cool with a flash of gold.

Not to get dressed in the morning without a hint of sparkle, Kelly has added a glittering necklace to round off the outfit.