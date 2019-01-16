Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her cosy jumper and cute denim skirt revealed

Find out where to get Kelly's look. Picture: Heart

See what Kelly's wearing today as she gets you home on Heart alongside JK from 4pm.

With Kelly Brook on the air weekdays from 4pm we are lucky to get a daily dose of her style secrets.

Today she's rocking head to toe New Look with an outfit that's totally on trend but also wouldn't look out of place in the 80s.

Kelly rocking today's look in the Heart studio. Picture: Heart

We are loving this boxy blue jumper from New Look. Picture: New Look

This chunky knit jumper (£19.99) is an edgy boxy shape making it a little different from the normal kitted offering on the high street at this time of year.

Kelly has paired this with a cute acid wash denim skirt (£22.99) - the Heart studio is definitely warmer than the weather outside!

This acid wash denim skirt is so 80s. Picture: New Look

The hoop earrings add to the 80s vibe of the outfit. Picture: Heart

Adding to the cute throwback vibe of the look are these cute white New Look trainers (£17.99) with a flash of gold that matches her retro style hoop earrings which come in a pack of three (£7.99).

These cute trainers have a flash of gold. Picture: New Look

Kelly's earrings come in a pack of three. Picture: New Look

