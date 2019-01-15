Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her quirky jumper and pretty palazzo pants revealed

Get all the details on how to get Kelly's look on Heart. Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook may be behind a microphone but that doesn't stop her looking glam when she takes to the radio - here's what she's wearing today...

Kelly Brook always looks glamorous and now she's on Heart everyday we're lucky enough to take a daily peek inside her wardrobe and find out what trends she is loving.

Today's look is head to toe Pretty Little Thing and we are particularly loving her quirky jumper with cute bubble sleeves.

Read more: Kelly Brook fan devastated after finding out tattoo of her autograph is a FAKE

Kelly's Pretty Little Thing jumper has cute bubble sleeves. Picture: Pretty Little Thing

Kelly's jumper has some quirky sleeves and is a deep shade of red to match her pointy snakeskin boots. which are now down to £20 in the Pretty Little Thing sale.

These snakeskin boots are perfect for the January cold. Picture: Pretty Little Thing

Top tip: boots with a heel are perfect for wearing wide leg trousers such as these Pretty Little Thing palazzo pants to avoid them bunching up on the ground and add a bit of height.

Finishing off the outfit she's added a cute initial necklace from New Look to give the jumper a bit of sparkle.