Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: Leather pencil skirt, ankle boots and sweatshirt

22 February 2019, 07:05 | Updated: 22 February 2019, 07:08

Kelly went hell for leather on Friday
Kelly went hell for leather on Friday. Picture: HEART

The presenter rounded off her week standing in on Heart London Breakfast with a cosy knit paired with a figure hugging skirt.

Kelly Brook went hell for leather as she presented her last London Breakfast show.

The 38-year-old and JK have been standing in for Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin over half-term, and saved her best look until last.

Kelly's jumper, which featured a 'SISTER' slogan, is from Preen, and is available from Debenhams priced £45.

Available in up to a size 18, its wool blend makes it a cosy knit ideal for chilly mornings.

She also wore a black leather pencil skirt from Sosandar, priced at £139.

It comes in sizes 6 - 20, and is also available in a lovely dark green colour, too.

On her feet, Kelly wore a pair of black heeled ankle boots from New Look.

Yesterday Kelly arrived for work wearing Hugh Jackman's top hat!

