Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: Leather pencil skirt, ankle boots and sweatshirt
22 February 2019, 07:05 | Updated: 22 February 2019, 07:08
The presenter rounded off her week standing in on Heart London Breakfast with a cosy knit paired with a figure hugging skirt.
Kelly Brook went hell for leather as she presented her last London Breakfast show.
The 38-year-old and JK have been standing in for Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin over half-term, and saved her best look until last.
Kelly's jumper, which featured a 'SISTER' slogan, is from Preen, and is available from Debenhams priced £45.
Available in up to a size 18, its wool blend makes it a cosy knit ideal for chilly mornings.
She also wore a black leather pencil skirt from Sosandar, priced at £139.
It comes in sizes 6 - 20, and is also available in a lovely dark green colour, too.
On her feet, Kelly wore a pair of black heeled ankle boots from New Look.
Yesterday Kelly arrived for work wearing Hugh Jackman's top hat!