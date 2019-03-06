Get Kelly Brook's on air look: Her leopard print jumper and pink suede boots revealed

Kelly Brook is looking very casual and chic today. Picture: Heart

The Heart presenter's comfy hump-day look revealed as she gets London home alongside JK.

As Kelly declared s she and JK went on air to get London home on Heart - it's hump day!

And what better for the trickiest day of the working week in terms of motivation? A comfy outfit.

As always Kelly has this covered with an added bit of chic! So here's how you can get today's look...

Her jumper is from Nine by Savannah Miller at Debenhams and costs a reasonable £40 and you can buy it online here.

Her jeans are from Mint Velvet and she's finished off the dressed down look with this super on trend suede boots from Faith at Debenhams.

These western style boots are from Faith at Debenhams. Picture: Debenhams

These have a super cool cowgirl vibe thanks to the suede and the shape and this is everywhere on the high street right now! Buy them online here.

We are totally loving this look!