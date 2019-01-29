Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her kooky dress and classic black boots revealed
29 January 2019, 17:07
Today Kelly is smarting up for her show on Heart with this clever optical illusion dress.
Kelly's always pulling new looks out of her wardrobe for her show on Heart but today's look is definitely messing with our eyes!
This might look like a smart polo neck and skirt combo but it's actually a clever dress from Lipsy.
This two in one look even comes with a belt and costs a pretty reasonable £65 online.
She's made this look cosy for winter with some wooly tights and chic black boots from New Look's classy Premium range of leather footwear.
The boots cost £64.99 but are now available in the sale and cost a bargain £45.49 so we would advise getting in their fast before they're gone!