Get Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Buy the Heart presenter’s monochrome playsuit and orange jumper

Kelly Brook looked stunning for Tuesday's show. Picture: Heart

By Alice Dear

Kelly Brook looked fabulous as usual for Tuesday’s show.

Kelly Brook and JK joined forces on Tuesday afternoon to help London get home on Heart.

The brunette beauty showed us how to nail the layering trend like a pro as she styled an orange jumper with a monochrome playsuit, tights and heeled boots.

Kelly’s playsuit is the Multi Black/White Gingham Button Playsuit by F&F.

The cute and versatile number is available to buy from Next for only £22.

Kelly's playsuit is by F&F. Picture: F&F

Kelly kept warm in an orange jumper by New Look. Picture: New Look

Under the playsuit Kelly wore a ribbed orange jumper by New Look, which is currently online for only £10.

The Heart presenter finished off the look with a pair of tights and black heeled boots, also by New Look.

The star wore natural makeup for the show and her hair in a high ponytail.