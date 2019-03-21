Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s black roll neck and checked jumpsuit

Kelly Brook looked sensational in a chic ensemble for Thursday's show. Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook showed us how to layer like a fashion icon with her Thursday look.

Kelly Brook joined JK on Thursday on Heart as they get London home.

The Heart presenter looked sensational as usual for the show, teaming a black and white checked jumpsuit with a black roll neck and black heels.

The brunette beauty nailed the layering trend, popping the jumper under her jumpsuit to keep warm.

Kelly’s jumpsuit is a bargain by Tesco, and can be shopped in your local store.

The star’s roll neck is the Mint Mint Velvet Black Roll Neck Buttoned Knit.

Kelly's roll neck jumper is by Mint Velvet. Picture: Mint Velvet

Kelly's shoes are also by Mint Velvet. Picture: Mint Velvet

The gorgeous knit is still available online for £59.00.

Kelly finished off the look with a pair of the Lucy Black Suede Block Heels by Mint Velvet.

Get your hands on a pair of the sandals – perfect for any Spring ensemble – online for only £79, marked down in the sale from £119.

Finishing off the ensemble, Kelly wore her makeup soft and natural, adding a gorgeous wave in her locks.

