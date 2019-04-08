Get Kelly Brook and Sian Welby's on-air looks: Buy Sian's leopard print shirt and Kelly's yellow top

8 April 2019, 17:18

Kelly and Sian got London home on Monday evening on Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Sian Welby and Kelly Brook looked fabulous as usual as they got London home on Monday evening.

Sian Welby was in for JK this Monday evening with Kelly Brook as they helped London get home on Heart.

The Heart presenters both bought some fabulous fashion to the Heart headquarters for the first show of the week, with both stars teaming a smart top with black skinny jeans.

Kelly Brook's top is by Very
Kelly Brook's top is by Very. Picture: Very

Both presenters kept their outfits comfortable and casual with a pair of trainers.

Kelly opted for a bang on-trend mustard top by Very.

The brunette beauty teamed it with jeans by River Island and white trainers by Adidas.

The top is the Mock Horn V Neck Ribbed Top, available online for only £18.

Sian's top is by Boohoo
Sian's top is by Boohoo. Picture: Boohoo

Sian modelled another on-trend top from Boohoo.

The star wore the top with jeans by Topshop and a pair of classic Vans.

Sian's Plunge Leopard Satin Shirred Shirt is available online, and is currently in the sale for only £13.63.

