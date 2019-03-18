Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s wrap dress and silver kitten heel boots

Kelly Brook looked gorgeous in Mint Velvet for Monday's show. Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook opted for a snake print dress and silver boots for Monday’s show.

Kelly Brook showed off another stylish ensemble on Monday afternoon as she gets London home with JK on Heart.

The presenter teamed an orange print dress with metallic boots for the start of the week, keeping the look simple but also exciting.

Kelly’s dress is the Tori Print Twist Shirt Dress by Mint Velvet.

The stunning dress has an on-trend snake print with a wrap style fit to create the perfect silhouette.

The dress is still available online for £119.

Kelly Brook's snake print dress is by Mint Velvet. Picture: Mint Velvet

Kelly Brook's silver kitten heel boots are also by Mint Velvet. Picture: Mint Velvet

Kelly accessorised the look with a pair of Mint Velvet silver boots.

The boots are the Zara Silver Kitten Heel Boot, and are available online for £139.

The heels are crafted from metallic leather with elastic side panels for ultimate comfort.

Kelly finished off the look with a pair of hoop earrings, natural makeup and her hair down.