Get Kelly Brook's on air look: Her Preen dress and ankle boots revealed

27 February 2019, 16:49

Kelly Brook is looking spring fab on Heart today
Kelly Brook is looking spring fab on Heart today. Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook is rocking a summer vibe in this pastel dress and ankle boots on Heart today.

Kelly is embracing the early spring with this pretty pastel dress by Preen at high street favourite Debenhams.

It is a gorgeous shade of blush pink with asymmetrical hem and patchwork polkadot print which she has cinched in at the waist with a super chic black belt.

The dress costs £69.00 and you can buy it online here.

To add to the black accents on the dress and in the accessories she's paired it with her trust New Look black leather ankle boots.

Check out Kelly's look from yesterday.

