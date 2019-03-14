Get Kelly Brook's on air look: Her preppy blazer and skinny jeans revealed

Kelly Brook is looking super chic today on Heart! Picture: Heart

We are absolutely loving Kelly's statement blazer style jacket today!

Kelly is the ultimate style chameleon!

Yesterday she was keeping it edgy and cool with a head to toe camouflage and khaki look and today she's smartened it up with this statement blazer from Very.

To show off the stunning pattern of the blazer she's paired it with a plain white high neck tee from one of her faves, Mint Velvet.

She's paired it with these skinny washed denim jeans from New Look and some nude court shoe heels from Marks and Spencer.

If you want to see what else Kelly has been rocking as she gets London home with JK this week on Heart, check out all her outfits here!