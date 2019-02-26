Get Kelly Brook's on air look: Her western style ankle boots and leather skirt revealed

Kelly Brook is looking super chic today! Picture: Heart

The Heart presenter is embracing the gorgeous weather with today's springtime look as she gets you home with JK.

Kelly Brook has ditched the tights in the gorgeous sunshine and is embracing the mild weather with this leather skirt from Debenhams.

It has a silver zip up the front which is a cute added detail and we could see this totally being a wardrobe staple!

She's paired it with some western inspired boots from on-trend shoe brand Ego, £39.99, which are super versatile for all seasons.

These cowboy style boots are also super chic right now and there aren't many shops on the high street that don't have them in stock if you are looking to bag a bargain.

To finish off the look Kelly has thrown on this relaxed slogan tee from Very - plus, the weather is so nice she doesn't even need a jacked!

But if the British weather is the way it usually is we're sure she'll be back to cosy coats by next week...