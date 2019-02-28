Get Kelly's on air look: Her Sosanda top and Ego boots revealed

28 February 2019, 17:23

Kelly is looking fab on Heart today
Kelly is looking fab on Heart today. Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook is letting us into her wardrobe for a look at her favourite high street brands.

When Kelly gets you home everyday with JK on Heart we are lucky enough to have her tell us all about her outfit and what she's wearing when she heads into the studio.

She always rocks a great mix of high street and online brands and today she is wearing some of her faves.

Her cute knitted top is from Sosanda and she has paired this with some comfy high waist denim jeans from New Look.

To finish off the look she is wearing these chic snakeskin Ego boots which are super affordable and cost only £42.99.

