Get Kelly Brook's on air look: Kelly's sensational tiger print dress revealed!

Kelly is looking fierce today! Picture: Heart

Kelly is adding a touch of the wild side to the Heart studio today with this stunning tiger inspired dress.

Kelly has rocked camouflage this week and she's not done representing the wild side yet!

Today she is wearing a gorgeous tiger print dress from online fave, Very.

This super flattering dress has a high neckline, cinched waist and is the perfect length to wear with edgy biker boots, trainers or heels.

Kelly has opted for the latter and made the look totally classy and ready for a Friday night out on the town after she gets London home live on Heart with JK.

The black court heels are actually Office but River Island also have a dupe that are available to buy on Very in the sale for a bargain £26 down from £40!

