Kelsey Grammer welcomes eighth child at 70 as wife Kayte gives birth

The Frasier actor has become a father again at the age of 70 years old.

28 October 2025, 11:06

Kelsey Grammer has welcomed his eighth child into the world.
Kelsey Grammer has welcomed his eighth child into the world. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

US actor Kelsey Grammer, best known for playing Dr. Frasier Crane, has welcomed a baby boy named Christopher with his fourth wife Kayte.

Kelsey Grammer shocked fans this week when he revealed he had become a father again for the eighth time at 70 years old.

The Frasier star announced he had recently welcomed a baby boy into the world with his fourth wife Kate Walsh, 46.

Sharing the arrival of son Christopher in a new interview on Monday, the US actor explained his partner had given birth to their fourth child together in October.

He told Pod Meets World: "Just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids! It was like three days ago. Christopher just joined the family."

Kelsey and Kayte have been married for 14 years.
Kelsey and Kayte have been married for 14 years. Picture: Alamy

Kelsey and Kayte, who have been married for 14 years, already share daughter Faith, 13, and sons Kelsey, 11, and Auden, eight, together.

The tiny newborn is the youngest of the Grammer brood, which has now expanded to a total of eight kids for the six-time Emmy winner.

He shares his first daughter Spencer, 42, with his ex-wife Doreen Alderman, and his second Kandace Greer, 33, with make-up artist Barrie Buckner.

Kelsey then went on to have two more kids – Mason, 24, and son Jude, 21 – with former spouse and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Meyer.

The American actor has a total of eight children with four different women.
The American actor has a total of eight children with four different women. Picture: Instagram

Four months ago reports surfaced that the actor was expecting again, with one source revealing Kayte's pregnancy had 'reignited' a spark between the couple.

The Hollywood insider told The Daily Mail: "Kelsey is thrilled to finally have time to fully enjoy being a father all over again.

"This will be their fourth child together, and with Kelsey's other children from his past marriages, their new bundle of joy will have so much love.

"After giving Frasier one last go, he has hung his hat up on that character and is ready for the next phase of his life.

"He is looking forward to embracing the hands-on parenting he missed in the past."

He is best known for playing radio host Dr. Frasier Crane in the hit sitcom.
He is best known for playing radio host Dr. Frasier Crane in the hit sitcom. Picture: Alamy

Kelsey met his British wife Kayte on a plane in 2009 when she was working on-board as a flight attendant.

The pair struck up a romance and tied the knot just two years later in February 2011, welcoming their first child together in May 2012.

Their two sons were born in 2014 and 2016, with the couple taking a baby break before Christopher arrived earlier this month.

