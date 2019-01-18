Kerry Katona WARNS Gemma Collins to stay away from ex Brian McFadden: 'I dread to think what he makes of her'

Kerry Katona has issued a warning to Gemma, who is starring on Dancing On Ice alongside her ex-husband. Picture: Getty

The GC and Brian McFadden are starring in Dancing On Ice together

Kerry Katona has warned Gemma Collins to stay away from her ex-husband Brian McFadden on Dancing On Ice, where they are both appearing as contestants.

Writing in her new! magazine column, Kerry, 38, responded to reports that The GC is 'taken' with her former Westlife star ex.

The mum-of-five wrote: "Lily thought her dad Brian came across as a bit nervous in the first couple of shows, but I still think he’ll make the final three.

"Everyone’s talking about how Gemma Collins is taken with him and I’ve seen her social media updates declaring her love. Sorry Gem, but he’s got a brilliant girlfriend, called Danielle, back home – the best he’s ever had, bar me!"

Brian and Kerry got married in 2002. Picture: Getty

She added: "So while he does like a blonde and the GC is bubbly and beautiful, let’s face it – if I was too loud for Brian, I dread to think what he makes of her!"

Kerry and Brian were married in 2002 and share children Molly and Lily-Sue. They split in 2006. Brian is now dating girlfriend Danielle Parkinson.

It's been a controversial week for Gemma, as she reportedly threatened to quit the show after Holly Willoughby slammed her 'unprofessional' behaviour on This Morning.

Gemma then hit back at so-called 'Diva lies' on her Instagram stories, saying: "I've been really devastated by the hurtful press reports this week which haven't been true but I'm not giving up, I'm not quitting."

Her dancing partner Matt Evers supported her words as she added: "Me and Matt have been so upset, we were shellshocked. We didn't know what to do, we've been heartbroken."

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday on ITV at 6PM.

