Concern for Kerry Katona as she's rushed to hospital with mystery illness

Kerry Katona has been rushed to hospital. Picture: PA/Instagram

Kerry shared a photo of herself hooked up to a drip on a hospital bed

Kerry Katona has been rushed to hospital with a mystery illness, and has told fans she still doesn't know what's wrong.

She shared a number of photos of her hooked up to a drip in a hospital bed, while revealing that she's still waiting to hear news from doctors.

Kerry Katona has posted a number of selfies from her hospital bed. Picture: Instagram

The singer and Celebrity Big Brother star, 39, wrote: "Still in hospital" followed by: "Still in!!! No news!".

Kerry's boyfriend Ryan Mahoney is keeping her company in hospital, and she posted a photo of him captioned: "Bless him! Keeping me company."

She recently posted a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram, writing: "Awww I don’t post many pics of me and Ryan but I just want you all to know that this man has helped me find my self worth, he completely and utterly believes in me and has pushed the past sooo far away that it’s just in view enough to see and learn from! It’s taken me 39 years to fine this man (big shout out to @bumble 😉) a year and a half ago!!

"Tbf I’m normally pregnant, married and divorced in that about of time 😂😂😂😂 so just a little note to say thank you @ryanmahoney_7 not just from me but from the kids WE LOVE YOU and we appreciate everything that you have done for us all ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏".

