Concern for Kerry Katona as she's rushed to hospital with mystery illness

17 October 2019, 14:09 | Updated: 17 October 2019, 14:11

Kerry Katona has been rushed to hospital
Kerry Katona has been rushed to hospital. Picture: PA/Instagram

Kerry shared a photo of herself hooked up to a drip on a hospital bed

Kerry Katona has been rushed to hospital with a mystery illness, and has told fans she still doesn't know what's wrong.

She shared a number of photos of her hooked up to a drip in a hospital bed, while revealing that she's still waiting to hear news from doctors.

Kerry Katona has posted a number of selfies from her hospital bed
Kerry Katona has posted a number of selfies from her hospital bed. Picture: Instagram

The singer and Celebrity Big Brother star, 39, wrote: "Still in hospital" followed by: "Still in!!! No news!".

Read more: Hollyoaks’ Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed welcome first baby as they share sweet photos

Kerry's boyfriend Ryan Mahoney is keeping her company in hospital, and she posted a photo of him captioned: "Bless him! Keeping me company."

Read more: James 'Arg' Argent branded ‘nasty’ by Celebrity Coach Trip viewers after he furiously lashes out at Brendan

She recently posted a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram, writing: "Awww I don’t post many pics of me and Ryan but I just want you all to know that this man has helped me find my self worth, he completely and utterly believes in me and has pushed the past sooo far away that it’s just in view enough to see and learn from! It’s taken me 39 years to fine this man (big shout out to @bumble 😉) a year and a half ago!!

"Tbf I’m normally pregnant, married and divorced in that about of time 😂😂😂😂 so just a little note to say thank you @ryanmahoney_7 not just from me but from the kids WE LOVE YOU and we appreciate everything that you have done for us all ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏".

NOW READ:

Cheryl hits back at claims she faked last six months of romance with Liam Payne

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Ryan has shared an adorable photo of his newborn baby to Twitter

Ryan Reynolds shares adorable first picture of his and Blake Lively's baby
Holly's outfit is worth over £200 today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £80 Massimo Dutti skirt and cashmere jumper
Fans were not happy with Arg on Coach Trip

James 'Arg' Argent branded ‘nasty’ by Celebrity Coach Trip viewers after he furiously lashes out at Brendan

TV & Movies

Leah Bracknell has died, her manager announced today

Ex-Emmerdale star Leah Bracknell dies aged 55 after three-year cancer battle
It has been reported that Cheryl and Liam split earlier than first thought

Cheryl hits back at claims she faked last six months of romance with Liam Payne

Trending on Heart

The girl was alone in the three-feet deep hot tub when she was trapped underwater

Girl, 10, tragically drowned in hot tub after her hair got entangled in filter

Lifestyle

the boots didn't go down well with viewers

This Morning viewers divided as fashion segment showcases 'disgusting welly boots with heels'

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2019: When does it start, who's in the rumoured line-up and will Ant McPartlin present?

TV & Movies

Lord Sugar has been criticised by the latest fired Apprentice star

The Apprentice's Souleyman Bah slams Lord Sugar for 'patronising' comment about disability after firing

TV & Movies

Nadine and Rory have welcomed their first baby

Hollyoaks’ Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed welcome first baby as they share sweet photos

TV & Movies

A family of six were found trapped in a farmhouse

Horror as 'family of six are trapped in secret farmhouse dungeon' for nine years

News