Kerry Katona faces trial for allegedly failing to send one of her five kids to school

Kerry is facing trial later this year. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

Kerry Katona will appear in court accused of failing to send one of her five kids to school.

Kerry Katona is set to stand trial after allegedly failing to send one of her children to school regularly.

The former Atomic Kitten singer appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning accused of not sending the child to classes between October 31 and November 28 last year.

Kerry, 38, who lives in the East Sussex town of Crowborough, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was told she will return to face trial in October.

Led into the courtroom by an usher, the Loose Women and Celebs Go Dating TV star was wearing black trousers and a monochrome blouse with patterned tights.

She spoke only to confirm her name, address and birth date.

Jason La Corbiniere, defending Kerry, said she didn’t dispute that fact her child - who cannot legally be named - didn’t go to school between the relevant dates, but claimed they were too ill to attend.

Kerry has been married three times and has two children with first husband Brian McFadden, two with former taxi driver Mark Croft and her youngest with George Kay.

This comes after Kerry’s ex George died suddenly aged 39 last month.

The former professional rugby player reportedly died from a cocaine overdose at his home in Warrington, Cheshire.

Kerry and George began dating in 2012 after meeting as teenagers, and got married in September 2014.

Speaking to new! magazine about the recent trauma, Kerry said: “I saw a therapist and she told me to think of something happy, but I just can’t.

“I keep seeing George all over the house.

“I can smell him, I can hear the sound of his voice, I can visualise him. It’s like a scene from a film. I can feel his skin. He had the softest skin."