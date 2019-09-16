Kerry Katona posts underwear selfie as part of new 'spiritual journey'

Kerry Katona posted three unfiltered snaps on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Days after the mum-of-five posted a photo of the New Testament, she shared three photos herself in just her bra and knickers.

Kerry Katona has posted a trio of unedited selfies - days after "naming and shaming" trolls who body shamed her online.

The 39-year-old shared three photos of her wearing just her bra and knickers, defiantly telling critics that she was on a "journey".

Kezza captioned the candid snaps: "No filter!!! Lumps and bumps, Stretchmarks and cellulite! I am on a journey a spiritual one and a fitness one! For all info please dm me."

It is not clear what Kerry's spiritual journey consists of, but she recently shared a photo of the New Testament, hinting she might have embraced Christianity.

Her decision to post the photos was celebrated by fans, who backed her brave move to share the pics after she was bombarded with cruel comments for wearing a revealing swimsuit on holiday.

One commented: "I think you look amazing as you are Kerry 🔥🔥🔥 Some of the comments these cretins have made towards you are bloody disgusting they should be ashamed of themselves 🖕 Some people hate to see others better themselves because it reminds them of how much of a shitty person they are. Stay strong. Stay beautiful."

Another said: "Looking Beaut Kerry, ppl need to look at themselves before judging others. Keep smiling and enjoying life, you're a long time dead!!"

"You look beautiful kerry, ignore all the haters, you have some body after bringing 5 children into the world," cooed another.

Last week Kerry - mum to Molly, Lily-Sue, Max, Heidi and Dylan-Rose - called out trolls who slated her choice in swimwear.

Along with screenshots from the comments section of a MailOnline article, she wrote: "Name and shame!!!! People do not realise that others have gone as far as to take their own life over online trolling!!

"Wake up people!! We need to stand together to make this stop! Especially for the next generation technology is the future social media will always be there Our children will have to deal with this no matter what!

"Be kind to each other! This is not acceptable! 🙏 this needs to be a criminal offence!!!!!!!!! Suicide rate has rocketed since social media and trolling!"